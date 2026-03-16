Vitamin D Deficiency: The Overlooked Reason Behind Persistent Fatigue, Hair Fall And Body Pain

Many people experience constant tiredness these days. You may feel low on energy, notice more hair fall, or deal with body aches. Naturally, the first step is getting blood tests done. But sometimes the reports come back completely normal. That is when the confusion begins.

According to doctors, one common reason behind these unexplained symptoms could be vitamin D deficiency. Surprisingly, it is extremely common, especially among women.

Dr Anjali Kumar speaks about this in an Instagram video. She explains that many women ignore checking their vitamin D levels even though it plays a major role in overall health.

Why Vitamin D Is So Important

Dr Kumar points out that vitamin D behaves more like a hormone in the body rather than just a vitamin. It supports several important functions that affect everyday health.

Some of its key roles include:

Helping the body absorb calcium

Maintaining strong bones

Supporting immunity

Regulating muscle function

Supporting reproductive health

When vitamin D levels drop, the body can start showing subtle signs.

Common Signs Of Low Vitamin D

Dr Kumar says that symptoms can sometimes appear even when routine blood tests look normal. Some common signs include:

Constant fatigue

Hair fall

Muscle or body pain

Mood changes

Low energy levels

In more serious cases, low vitamin D may also contribute to infertility and increase the risk of osteoporosis over time.

Why Women Are More Vulnerable

The doctor explains that women often face a higher risk of deficiency due to several factors.

These include:

Lower bone density compared to men

Hormonal changes during different life stages

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Spending long hours indoors

Modern lifestyles also play a role. Many people get very little sunlight during the day due to indoor work, sunscreen use, and limited outdoor activity.

The Simple Test That Can Help

Dr Kumar recommends a specific blood test to check vitamin D levels. The test is called the 25‑Hydroxy Vitamin D Test.

This test helps determine whether the body has enough vitamin D.

Ideally, vitamin D levels should remain between 30 to 50 ng/ml, she says.

What Can Help Maintain Healthy Levels

The doctor also shares a few simple ways to support healthy vitamin D levels.

These include:

Taking vitamin D supplements if recommended by a doctor

Getting 15–20 minutes of sunlight daily

Taking supplements after a meal that contains healthy fats

Most adults may require around 800 to 1200 IU of vitamin D daily, depending on individual health needs.

The Bigger Picture

Dr Kumar's message is simple. Vitamin D deficiency is not just a minor nutrition issue. It can influence long-term bone health, immunity, and hormonal balance.

Sometimes the problem is not about doing more tests. It is about checking the right one.

Because when it comes to health, small checks today can prevent bigger problems tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.