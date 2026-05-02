65-Year-Old Man Rapes, Kills 4-Year-Old Girl With Stone In Pune, Arrested

In a chilling reminder of the growing insecurity being faced by the most vulnerable members of our society, the Bhor Taluka region of Pune has been rocked by a crime of unimaginable cruelty. A 65-year-old man stands accused of the sexual assault and brutal murder of a four-year-old girl, reportedly ending her life by crushing her with a stone.

The sheer depravity of this act, committed against a child who could barely speak, let alone understand the evil she was facing - has sparked a wave of justified fury.

In Nasrapur, outraged villagers have staged a blockade on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Despite the suspect being in police custody, the community's demand is visceral and clear: They want immediate, uncompromising justice.

As per the initial information, the incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon and her family started a frantic search. During the search her mutilated and bloodied body was discovered.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused old man taking the toddler along, which helped police identify and detain him.

The gruesome crime has triggered a massive wave of anger among residents. On Friday evening, when the child's body was brought near the local police station, emotional scenes unfolded, as grieving family members broke down and villagers gathered in large numbers demanding justice.

A social activist said, "I stand with this grief-stricken community. While we operate under a system of law, the recurring failure of fast-track courts to deliver swift verdicts has eroded public trust. When justice is delayed for years, the deterrent effect vanishes, and the cycle of violence continues."

Sandip Singh Gill, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police said, within 15 days the chargesheet will be filed against the accused and the cases will be run in fast track court. Gill assured the protesters, that police will take very strict action in the matter.

The accused has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

This tragedy is not isolated. Just days ago on April 30, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly strangling his 14-year-old stepdaughter and dumping her body in a forest. Preliminary investigations suggest a history of sexual assault.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)