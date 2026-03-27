Bihar Man Slits Throat Of Minor Nephews, Niece With Cutter, Attempts Suicide

Three young children were killed by their uncle in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Friday morning after he allegedly slit their throats one by one using a cutter. The accused, Amant Pal, then attempted to take his own life in the same manner. He was referred to a hospital in Patna in a critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Anish Kumar, 10, Ayush Kumar, 7, and Anushka Kumari, 5, all children of Guddu Pal, who works in a pantry car on a train. The incident took place in Khuthan village under the Hasapura police station in Aurangabad district.

According to Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das, the Hasapura police station received information at around 10 am that Amant Pal, son of the late Rajendra Bhagat and a resident of Khuthan, had allegedly killed three children of his own family and attempted suicide, in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

As per accounts from the scene, Amant Pal had left home on a motorcycle on Friday morning. When he returned, he knocked on the door, but his sister-in-law Anita Devi was bathing and could not open it immediately. Once let in, he turned the speaker to full volume and proceeded to slit the throats of all three children. He then turned the cutter on himself.

The three bodies were found together in a single room, with serious wounds on their throats and blood across the room. Amant Pal was found nearby, also bleeding from the neck. Bystanders who arrived at the scene found all four lying in a pool of blood. Noticing that Amant Pal was still breathing, they called an ambulance. He was first taken to a nearby facility and, given his critical condition, referred to Patna.

The exact motive behind the killings is not yet known.

(With inputs from Aditya Kumar)