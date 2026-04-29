Can Vitamin D Improve Breast Cancer Treatment Outcomes? New Study Reveals Promising Results

For every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, one woman dies of it in India, according to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research. This means that breast cancer treatment options need to be optimised to the patients' requirements for better results. While there is constant research in different breast cancer treatment options, a new study is pointing towards vitamin D improving the breast cancer patient outcomes. Vitamin D plays a crucial role in overall immunity, as 66.4% of people were found to be deficient in this essential vitamin. While the rate has been recorded through 2024, it could be even higher. Vitamin D is important for the growth and development of bones and teeth, along with improving the resilience of the body to deal with chronic diseases.

What Does The New Study Say About Vitamin D?

The new study carried out at the Botucatu School of Medicine at Sao Paulo State University, which highlights a daily vitamin D supplement, may quietly improve chemotherapy.

The small study indicates that women who took low doses alongside treatment were far more likely to see their cancer vanish than those who didn't.

Scientists say this affordable approach deserves much deeper investigation, such as introducing a vitamin D supplement to the breast cancer treatment plan.

How Vitamin D May Influence Breast Cancer Treatment

Research published in the Experimental and Molecular Pathology journal indicates that vitamin D plays an active role in immunity. It functions as a multifunctional agent with broad effects on various tissues, notably the immune system. Positive effects on cell growth and inflammation can be seen in a way that immune cells are capable of metabolising the active form of Vitamin D. It can modulate the immune system in both paracrine and autocrine manners.

This function serves a positive effect and has a possible interaction with chemotherapy and targeted therapy, which improves breast cancer treatment outcomes.

Also Read: Does Skipping Dinner Boost Metabolism? Here's What You Should Do For Effective Weight Loss

Improved Survival And Treatment Response: Key Findings

Low doses of the vitamin could improve treatment outcomes and potentially serve as a more accessible option compared to certain expensive or hard-to-obtain drugs designed to enhance chemotherapy response.

The research includes 80 women over the age of 45 who were preparing to begin treatment at the oncology outpatient clinic of the general and teaching hospital.

The data pool was divided into one group that received a daily dose of 2,000 IU (international units) of vitamin D, while the other group was given placebo tablets.

All of the breast cancer patients underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy, a treatment given before surgery to shrink tumours and make them easier to remove.

The following findings were recorded:

After a period of six months, the difference between the two groups was distinct.

Among those taking vitamin D, 43% experienced complete disappearance of their cancer following chemotherapy.

While only 24% of those in the placebo group saw the same result.

Also Read: Is Vitamin D Deficiency A Risk Factor For Alzheimer's Disease? Study Answers

Why Vitamin D Deficiency Is Common In Cancer Patients

Research published in the Nutrients journal confirms that vitamin D deficiency is commonly found in breast cancer patients. The lack of attention or not knowing the exact levels of vitamin D in your body could be dangerous, and you need to make sure that you remedy it immediately. The time taken to achieve the balance may depend on the individual, from increasing natural light and sun exposure to consuming vitamin D-rich foods.

There are vast dietary gaps that directly impact how successful their breast cancer treatment would be. Hence, taking care of your diet is essential, especially when cancer cells need to be eradicated from the body.

Should Breast Cancer Patients Take Vitamin D Supplements?

Breast cancer patients should consult their oncologist, who can guide them in a better manner, especially with regard to vitamin D supplements.

The exact dose of the supplements needs to be figured out by a specialist, as breast cancer patients are already on heavy-dose medications for treatment.

Treatment plans are individualised according to the grade of breast cancer and the patient's ability to handle the treatment. This is why supplementing should be monitored, and the dose should be as per the nutritional requirements of the body.

What This Means for Patients And Future Research

The study highlights the positive effect of vitamin D supplementation on breast cancer treatment, especially chemotherapy. But it is important to make the distinction that it is not a replacement for standard treatment. There is a need for more clinical trials that are global in nature to figure out personalised care for breast cancer treatment.

Vitamin D is necessary for breast cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy. But what this study also means is that people should focus on getting their daily vitamin D intake from sun exposure and consuming vitamin D-rich foods to ensure they are healthy.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.