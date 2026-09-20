For years, our approach to ageing has been largely reactive. We notice a fine line, pigmentation, dullness or loss of firmness and then look for a solution. The beauty industry has consequently built a vast vocabulary around "anti-ageing"-from creams and serums to injectables and energy-based treatments.

But perhaps it is time to ask a different question: What if healthy, resilient skin was something we worked towards long before visible ageing became a concern?

This is where the concept of skin longevity becomes important.

Skin longevity is not about stopping the clock or erasing every sign of ageing. It is about maintaining the health, function, resilience and quality of the skin for as long as possible.

Ageing is more than wrinkles

Ageing is a natural biological process. Over time, collagen production changes, cell turnover slows and skin may become drier, thinner and less resilient. Sun exposure, stress, inadequate sleep, hormonal changes and lifestyle factors can further influence skin health.

This makes prevention an important part of the longevity conversation.

A skin-longevity approach focuses on preserving the skin barrier, hydration, elasticity, pigmentation balance and ability to recover-not simply eliminating visible signs of age.

The foundation is often simple: consistent sun protection, appropriate skincare, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, regular physical activity and stress management.

Personalisation matters just as much. Skin changes with age, hormones, lifestyle and environmental exposure. What works at 25 may not necessarily be right at 40 or 55.

Think inside out, not just outside in

The skin is the body's largest organ, and it cannot always be viewed in isolation from the rest of the body.

While not every internal change will manifest on the skin, factors such as nutrition, hormonal health, sleep, stress and overall wellbeing can influence skin function and appearance.

This is why I believe skin health needs to be approached from both the outside in and the inside out. Skincare and dermatological treatments remain important, but they are best supported by healthy lifestyle habits and attention to overall wellbeing.

Beyond the bathroom shelf

Modern dermatology offers several treatments that can complement a good skincare routine. Microneedling, skin PRP, GFC and selected medifacials may be considered for appropriately selected patients to address concerns such as texture, hydration and overall skin quality.

The emphasis should always be on the right treatment for the right individual, rather than treatment for the sake of treatment.

Wellness and skin longevity

We are increasingly looking at skin health within the broader context of wellness and recovery. Therapies such as IV Therapy, red light therapy, hydrogen therapy, Far Infrared Sauna and IV Therapy are becoming part of modern wellness conversations.

Some are being explored for their potential roles in recovery, relaxation and skin health, although the evidence varies between therapies. They should therefore complement, rather than replacement of evidence-based dermatological care.

Ultimately, skin longevity is not about finding one treatment that can stop ageing. It is about taking a long-term, personalised approach that considers the skin, the body and lifestyle together.

The goal is to age well

Perhaps the biggest shift from anti-ageing to skin longevity is the mindset.

Ageing is not a problem that needs to be defeated. Our goal should not be to make every 50-year-old look 30. Instead, dermatology should help people age with healthy, resilient and well-maintained skin.

Skin longevity is not about looking forever young. It is about helping your skin remain healthy, functional and vibrant for longer.

Perhaps the future of skin health is not simply about treating what we see on the surface, but understanding and supporting the whole individual behind the skin.

And perhaps that is a more positive way to think about ageing.

(Dr Bindiya Mukhi Kataria, Founder & Dermatologist, Dermalicious)

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