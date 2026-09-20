Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently gave a glimpse of the meals he eats throughout the week. This featured foods such as stuffed chicken, paneer sizzler, neer dosa with chicken curry, sauteed vegetables, yakhni pulao and chicken poriyal. The variety may appear to be a mix of protein, carbohydrates and vegetables, but simply including different food items does not automatically make a diet balanced. The nutritional value of any meal also depends on portion size, ingredients, cooking method and what else is eaten during the day.

A healthy eating pattern needs more than protein-rich foods such as chicken and paneer. It should also provide enough fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, along with appropriate amounts of carbohydrates. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds can help fill nutritional gaps. So, what could be missing from a meal plan like this? Read on to know more.

1. More fruits

One of the clearest additions to a diet built around chicken, paneer, dosa and rice-based dishes is fruit. Fruits provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that support overall health. Guava, apple, orange, papaya, berries, watermelon and other seasonal fruits can be included across the day. Instead of depending on fruit juice, eating whole fruit is generally a better way to get fibre.

2. A variety of vegetables

Vegetables are important sources of fibre, potassium, folate, vitamin C, carotenoids and other micronutrients. While Bhagnani's meals include vegetables and sabzi, variety is important. A diet can be improved by including different coloured vegetables such as leafy greens, carrots, tomatoes, capsicum, beans, cauliflower and pumpkin. Rotating vegetables throughout the week can also improve variety.

3. More fibre-rich foods

Chicken and paneer provide protein but have no dietary fibre. Dosa and rice-based dishes can also provide relatively little fibre depending on the ingredients used. Fibre is important for bowel health, digestion, fullness and metabolic health. Pulses, beans, vegetables, fruits, oats, whole grains, nuts and seeds are good sources. Choosing brown rice, millets, whole-wheat roti or other whole grains at times can also increase fibre intake.

4. Healthy fats

A fitness-oriented diet should not eliminate fats altogether. The body needs dietary fat for essential functions, which also includes absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Nuts, seeds, peanuts, avocado and certain cooking oils can give unsaturated fats. However, the quantity still matters because fats are calorie-dense. Foods prepared with large amounts of butter, cream, cheese or rich sauces can increase calorie intake.

5. Whole grains and carbohydrates

Dosa, pulao and other rice-based foods can be part of a healthy diet. The issue is not necessarily the presence of carbohydrates but the quality, quantity and overall balance of the meal. Whole grains can provide more fibre and nutrients than highly refined grain products. Combining carbohydrates with protein, vegetables and healthy fats can also make a meal more filling and complete.

6. Pulses and plant proteins

Chicken and paneer are not the only ways to get protein. Dal, chickpeas, rajma, peas, soy, tofu, curd and other dairy products can add both variety and nutrients. Pulses are particularly useful because they can provide protein along with fibre.

7. Micronutrient-rich foods

A meal plan can look healthy while still falling short of certain micronutrients. Iron, calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids are among the nutrients that need attention depending on an individual's diet and health needs. Nutritional requirements differ according to age, sex, activity levels, medical conditions and dietary pattern. Supplements should generally be considered when there is a need.

8. Portion size and cooking methods

Even nutritious foods can become less suitable when eaten in excessive portions or prepared with too much oil, butter, cream, salt or rich sauces. Paneer sizzlers, for example, can have a very different nutritional profile depending on how much fat and sauce is used. Similarly, grilled, roasted or lightly cooked chicken may be better than deep-fried preparations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.