Kim Kardashian, in the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, revealed that she has been diagnosed with esophagitis, which is an inflammation of the food pipe. This revelation has attracted attention partly because of her family history: her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59. In the trailer, Kardashian appears emotional when the connection is brought up. However, it is important to understand that esophagitis and esophageal cancer are different conditions, and having esophagitis does not mean a person has cancer.

Esophagitis happens when the lining of the esophagus becomes inflamed or irritated. It can happen for several reasons, including acid reflux, certain medicines, infections and allergic or immune-related conditions. Kim has not shared the cause, severity or specific treatment of her esophagitis in the reports about her diagnosis. Her father's history may make the diagnosis especially concerning for her family, but ordinary esophagitis itself is not considered a precancerous condition.

What Is Esophagitis?

Esophagitis is inflammation, swelling or irritation of the lining of the esophagus, the muscular tube that carries food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. It can cause discomfort while eating and can make swallowing difficult or painful. The condition can be temporary or persistent, depending on its cause. Treatment usually focuses on identifying and addressing what is irritating or damaging the esophagus.

Symptoms Of Esophagitis

Common symptoms can include:

Difficulty swallowing

Pain while swallowing

Heartburn or burning chest pain

Acid reflux

Food getting stuck in the esophagus

Chest discomfort

Sore throat or hoarseness in some people

Coughing in some cases

Persistent symptoms, unexplained weight loss, or difficulty eating should be checked by a doctor.

What Causes Esophagitis?

Acid reflux: This is one of the most common causes. When stomach acid repeatedly flows backwards into the esophagus, it can irritate and damage its lining. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, can therefore lead to reflux esophagitis.

This is one of the most common causes. When stomach acid repeatedly flows backwards into the esophagus, it can irritate and damage its lining. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, can therefore lead to reflux esophagitis. Medicines: Some tablets can irritate the esophagus, particularly when swallowed with too little water or taken while lying down. Certain painkillers, antibiotics, potassium supplements and medicines used for osteoporosis have been linked to medicine-induced esophagitis.

Some tablets can irritate the esophagus, particularly when swallowed with too little water or taken while lying down. Certain painkillers, antibiotics, potassium supplements and medicines used for osteoporosis have been linked to medicine-induced esophagitis. Infections: Bacterial, viral or fungal infections can cause infectious esophagitis. This is more likely in people with weakened immune systems.

Bacterial, viral or fungal infections can cause infectious esophagitis. This is more likely in people with weakened immune systems. Allergic or immune reactions: Eosinophilic esophagitis occurs when certain white blood cells called eosinophils build up in the esophagus. Food or environmental allergens can contribute to this condition.

Types Of Esophagitis

The condition is classified according to its underlying cause. The main types include:

Reflux esophagitis: Caused by repeated exposure to stomach acid, usually because of GERD.

Caused by repeated exposure to stomach acid, usually because of GERD. Eosinophilic esophagitis: An immune-related condition associated with allergic reactions and inflammation.

An immune-related condition associated with allergic reactions and inflammation. Medicine-induced esophagitis: Develops when certain medicines damage the esophageal lining.

Develops when certain medicines damage the esophageal lining. Infectious esophagitis: Caused by infections involving bacteria, viruses or fungi.

Caused by infections involving bacteria, viruses or fungi. Lymphocytic esophagitis: A less common form in which increased numbers of lymphocytes accumulate in the esophageal lining.

What Complications Can It Cause?

Untreated or persistent esophagitis can sometimes damage the esophagus and lead to complications. These include scarring and narrowing of the esophagus, known as an esophageal stricture. This can make swallowing increasingly difficult and may cause food to become stuck.

Chronic acid reflux can also lead to Barrett's esophagus, in which the cells lining the lower esophagus change because of repeated acid exposure. Barrett's esophagus is associated with an increased risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma, although most people with Barrett's do not develop cancer.

Other complications include ulcers in the esophagus lining. They can cause pain and bleeding. In rare cases, an ulcer that doesn't heal may continue to wear all the way through your esophagus, making a hole. This can eventually increase your risk of infection spreading to your chest cavity or to your bloodstream. It can also cause dehydration and unhealthy weight loss when swallowing becomes painful or difficult.

How Is It Diagnosed And Treated?

Doctors may check symptoms and medical history and recommend an upper endoscopy, in which a thin tube with a camera is used to examine the esophagus and stomach. Treatment depends on the underlying cause. Acid-reducing medicines may be used for reflux-related esophagitis, while infections require appropriate antimicrobial treatment. Medicine-induced cases may require changing how a drug is taken or switching medicines under medical guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.