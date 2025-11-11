Ignoring This Common Symptom Could Lead To Life-Threatening Condition: Doctor Explains Why

Heartburn is a common digestive issue often triggered by spicy or oily foods. It is characterised by a burning sensation in the chest, usually following meals or when lying down. It occurs when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus. It can cause some uncomfortable symptoms like a burning sensation in the chest, a sour or bitter taste in the mouth, difficulty swallowing and regurgitation of food or sour liquid.

Heartburn is usually not a serious condition. However, when left uncontrolled, chronic heartburn can contribute to serious complications. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared the complications of chronic heartburn.

"I recently managed a patient with chronic heartburn who developed esophageal cancer. Heartburn happens when the lower esophageal sphincter, which should close after eating, stays open, letting stomach acid reflux into the esophagus. Over time, this can lead to precancerous lesions called Barrett's Esophagus and potentially esophageal cancer," he said in an Instagram video.

Chronic heartburn, often associated with conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), can increase the risk of esophageal cancer. Over time, the repeated exposure of the esophageal lining to stomach acid can lead to inflammation and damage, potentially resulting in a condition called Barrett's esophagus. This condition occurs when the cells lining the esophagus change due to prolonged acid exposure, making them more susceptible to cancerous changes.

How to manage heartburn

Timely interventions can help lower the risk of esophageal cancer and eliminate symptoms of heartburn effectively.

"For occasional heartburn, try sleeping on your left side, eating dinner at least 3-4 hours before bed and consuming unsweetened fennel seeds after meals. You could also try some over-the-counter anti-acid medications," Dr. Sethi advised.

Some other tips include:

1. Diet changes: Identify and avoid trigger foods that contribute to heartburn. Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

2. Eat smaller meals: Consuming smaller, more frequent meals can help reduce pressure on the stomach and lower the risk of reflux.

3. Stay upright: After eating, wait at least two to three hours before lying down and let your digestive system work efficiently.

4. Elevate the head while sleeping: Use pillows to elevate the head of the bed, which can help prevent nighttime reflux.

5. Limit alcohol and caffeine: Both alcohol and caffeine can trigger reflux, so it's advisable to reduce or eliminate these from your diet.

6. Maintain a healthy weight: Losing excess weight can significantly reduce heartburn symptoms by alleviating pressure on the abdomen.

7. Quit smoking: If you smoke, seek professional help to quit, as smoking can worsen heartburn symptoms.

8. Over-the-counter medications: Antacids can provide some relief. However, consult a healthcare professional before starting any new medication.

When to see a doctor?

"If you have persistent heartburn, make sure to talk to your doctor, especially if you experience difficulty swallowing or a sensation of food getting stuck in your food pipe," Dr. Sethi urged.

"Many people ignore chronic heartburn or acid reflux, assuming it's just a normal digestive issue. But persistent reflux can damage the lining of your esophagus - and in some cases, progress to a serious condition known as esophageal cancer."

"Remember, not everyone with these symptoms has cancer," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.