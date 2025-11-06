Gastroenterologist Lists Best And Worst Drinks For Heartburn

Heartburn, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is a common digestive issue which can cause a burning sensation in the chest. When stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus, this backflow, or acid reflux, can result in discomfort. Heartburn can lead to more serious health issues if not managed properly.

Burning chest pain, a sour or bitter taste in the mouth, difficulty swallowing, sore throat, hoarseness, and burping are a few typical symptoms of GERD. What you eat strongly affects GERD symptoms. Diet plays a crucial role in managing heartburn and minimising its symptoms. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed the best and worst drinks for heartburn. Here are all the details.

Best and worst drinks for heartburn

Avoid these:

1. Coffee on an empty stomach

Coffee is acidic and can stimulate the production of stomach acid. Drinking it on an empty stomach may increase the likelihood of experiencing heartburn.

2. Citrus juices

Juices like orange and grapefruit are high in citric acid, which can irritate the esophagus and lead to heartburn.

3. Carbonated drinks

The bubbles in carbonated beverages can cause bloating and increase pressure in the stomach, which may lead to acid reflux. Carbonated drinks are also loaded with sugar, with zero nutrition, which can also trigger digestive issues.

4. Peppermint tea

While often thought to be soothing, peppermint can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing stomach acid to escape into the esophagus, causing heartburn.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol can relax the lower esophageal sphincter and increase stomach acid production, making heartburn more likely.

Try these:

1. Ginger tea

Ginger is well-known for its ability to support digestion. It has natural anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe the stomach, making ginger tea a good option for those prone to heartburn.

2. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is known for its calming effects and may help reduce stomach inflammation, potentially alleviating heartburn symptoms.

3. Coconut water

This natural drink is hydrating and may help neutralise stomach acid, providing relief from heartburn.

4. Cucumber water

Cucumber has a high water content and is low in acidity, making cucumber-infused water a refreshing choice that can help soothe the stomach.

5. Fennel water

Fennel has been traditionally used to aid with digestive issues. Drinking fennel-infused water may reduce heartburn symptoms and also eliminate bloating and nausea.

When dealing with heartburn, it's important to pay attention to your body and identify which foods and drinks trigger your symptoms. If heartburn persists despite dietary changes, it's important to consult your doctor for proper diagnosis and management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.