Heartburn From Coffee? Try These Tips For Relief

Coffee can cause heartburn because it is naturally acidic and stimulates the production of stomach acid. This excess acid can irritate the stomach lining and potentially lead to acid reflux, where stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, causing the burning sensation known as heartburn. Additionally, caffeine in coffee can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), the valve that normally prevents stomach acid from entering the oesophagus, making it easier for acid to escape. However, certain tips can help overcome heartburn caused by coffee. Read on as we share some of these tips.

Tips to help reduce heartburn from coffee

1. Opt for low-acidity coffee

Coffee's acidity is one of the main culprits behind heartburn. By choosing low-acidity coffee, you reduce the risk of irritating your stomach lining and oesophagus, which in turn minimises heartburn. Low-acid coffee is either naturally less acidic or treated to lower its acidity, making it gentler on your digestive system.

2. Avoid coffee on empty stomach

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach increases acid production because there's no food to absorb the acid, leading to a higher risk of heartburn. When your stomach is empty, coffee stimulates the production of hydrochloric acid, which can travel back into the oesophagus, causing discomfort.

3. Limit coffee intake

The more coffee you drink, the more acid your stomach produces, increasing the likelihood of heartburn. Reducing the number of cups you consume can significantly decrease the overall acid production in your stomach.

4. Avoid sugar and cream

Sugar and cream can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), the valve that keeps stomach acid from entering the oesophagus. A relaxed LES allows acid to escape, leading to heartburn.

5. Drink coffee slowly

Gulping down coffee quickly can overwhelm your stomach, causing it to produce more acid in response to the sudden influx. Drinking slowly allows your stomach to process the coffee gradually, leading to less acid production.

6. Switch to cold brew

Cold brew coffee is brewed at a lower temperature, which results in a coffee that is less acidic compared to traditional hot-brewed coffee. The reduced acidity means less irritation to the stomach lining and oesophagus.

7. Use a straw

Drinking coffee through a straw can help direct the coffee past your teeth and limit its contact with your throat and oesophagus, where it can trigger acid reflux. This reduces the likelihood of heartburn.

8. Stay upright after drinking coffee

Lying down after drinking coffee can cause stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus, especially if the LES is relaxed. Staying upright allows gravity to help keep the acid in your stomach where it belongs.

9. Try adding alkaline water

Alkaline water has a higher pH level than regular water, which can help neutralise the acidity of coffee. Mixing your coffee with alkaline water can lower its overall acidity, making it less likely to cause heartburn.

By following these tips, you can enjoy your coffee while minimising the discomfort of heartburn. Each of these strategies targets a different aspect of the heartburn process, offering multiple avenues for relief.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.