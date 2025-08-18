From Fatigue To Changes In Weight, 9 Warning Signs Of Cancer In Women

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Cancer rates among women have been on the rise over the past few years. Breast, cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancers are among the most prevalent cancers in women. In most cases, they often go undetected until they have progressed to an advanced stage. However, survival rates have improved for many types of cancers due to advances in treatment and improvements in cancer screening.

A combination of factors, including lifestyle changes and environmental factors, influences the risk of cancer in women. Additionally, lack of awareness contributes to a delay in diagnosis, impacting treatment outcomes and survival rates. Therefore, women must be aware of the symptoms of cancer to support early detection. Here, we have listed a few cancer symptoms that should be addressed immediately.

Cancer symptoms of cancer

1. Breast changes

Any new lump, swelling, or change in the shape or size of the breast shouldn't be ignored. Skin changes such as dimpling, redness, or discharge from the nipple can also be signs of breast cancer. Self-examination and screenings, including mammograms, every year can help with early detection.

2. Unexplained weight loss

Losing weight without trying, particularly more than 4-5 kg, can be a red flag for various types of cancer. Unexplained weight gain can also be a symptom of cancer, especially ovarian cancer.

3. Persistent cough or hoarseness

A cough that doesn't go away, especially if it produces blood or is associated with difficulty breathing, requires attention as it may indicate lung cancer.

4. Abnormal bleeding

Unusual vaginal bleeding, such as bleeding between periods or after menopause, can be a sign of uterine or ovarian cancer. However, unusual bleeding is also associated with hormonal conditions like PCOS.

5. Pelvic pain or abdominal discomfort

Persistent discomfort, bloating, or pain in the pelvic region should be monitored medically, as it can be an early sign of ovarian cancer.

6. Skin changes

Skin cancers have become more common than ever. New moles or changes to existing moles, such as changes in colour, size, or shape, can signal skin cancer and should be evaluated. Additionally, unusual darkening, yellowing and redness of skin shouldn't be ignored.

7. Long-term digestive issues

Persistent stomach pain, changes in appetite, nausea, or difficulty swallowing can be linked to several cancer types, including colorectal cancer.

8. Lump in the neck or armpit

Swollen lymph nodes or lumps in these areas can indicate various cancers, including lymphoma and breast cancer.

9. Extreme fatigue

Unusual tiredness is usually a sign of nutrient deficiencies. However, if it doesn't improve with supplementation and is accompanied by other symptoms, seek medical help immediately.

Understanding these symptoms helps empower women to take charge of their health and seek timely medical intervention, if needed.

If any of these symptoms occur or persist, it's important to consult a healthcare provider for further evaluation and necessary testing. Early detection and prompt treatment are crucial in improving the prognosis for cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.