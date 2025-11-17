'Kashmir's Problems Seen At Red Fort': Mehbooba Mufti Shocker On Delhi Blast

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti sparked a political row after she accused the central government of creating a "poisonous atmosphere" that led to the blast near Delhi's Red Fort in which 13 people died. Mufti, while addressing a meeting in Srinagar, alleged that the government is responsible for the youth of Kashmir to "create a dangerous path".

The investigators have termed the Delhi blast a sophisticated 'white-collar' terror module, spearheaded by a group of doctors recently busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to Mufti, the problems of Kashmir have "echoed" in front of the Red Fort.

"A poisonous atmosphere has been created, and that atmosphere is responsible for the youth of Kashmir deviating from their path and creating their own dangerous path. I again tell those youth that what they do is wrong. Doing this work after getting so much education is wrong. The government has created havoc in Kashmir. They commit atrocities in Kashmir. The government should end the atmosphere of terror in Kashmir. These people say that everything is fine in Kashmir, but the problems of Kashmir were expressed in front of the Red Fort in Delhi," she said.

Mufti also alleged that divisive politics has taken precedence over national security.

"You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading? Does Delhi have any understanding? The country is much bigger than the chair," she said.

Many BJP leaders slammed Mufti for her remarks, saying she is "playing dirty politics".

"It is condemnable. She is trying to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Being a former Chief Minister, she should refrain from giving such statements. PM Modi has done a lot for Jammu and Kashmir," senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina said.

BJP leader Abhijeet Jasrotia said, "How unfortunate is the statement of Mehbooba Mufti. The ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir is stooping so low. She has given a pathetic statement. Especially in times when you should stand with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir."

A white Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort last week, with the suicide bomber identified as Umar Mohammad - a resident of Kashmir. The incident took place on a day when 2,900 kg of explosives were found just 50 km from the capital, in neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad. According to sources, the suicide bomber may have panicked and triggered the blast after investigators arrested two key members of the module, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather - both residents of Kashmir - and seized the explosives.