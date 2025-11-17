Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: Check Expected Dates For Class 10,12 Here

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board examination 2026 date sheet soon. Once released, students can check and download the date sheet/time table on the official websites of the board- biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: How To Download Time Table?

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Class 10 Board exam date sheet 2026 or Class 12 board exam date sheet 2026.

The date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

The board conducts the examinations in two shifts usually- from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. The Class 12 board exams for 2025 were held from February 1 to February 15, while the Class 10 examinations took place from February 17 to February 25, with the board releasing the date sheet in December.

Bihar Board 2026 Date Sheet Release Date

Students can expect the date sheet to be released in early December, 2025, according to past year trends.

Past Year Trends

Carpenter's daughter topped Bihar board Class 10 Exam with 98 per cent marks, while Auto driver daughter's secured first position with 95 per cent marks in 2025.

The passing percentage of Class 12 students was 87.21 in 2024. Around 86.15 percentage students qualified in the Arts stream, 94.88 per cent in the Commerce stream and 87.80 per cent in the Science stream. In 2023, the overall pass percentage of students was 82.74 per cent, while in 2022 the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage recorded in 2021 was 78.05 per cent. The pass percentage of students in 2019 was 79.76 per cent.