Bihar Board Exams 2026 Schedule Out: Inter From February 2, Matric From February 17

BSEB Bihar Board 2026 Exam Dates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday, November 29, announced the examination calendar for the 2026 Intermediate and Matriculation board exams. The announcement was made by BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor during a press conference held in Patna.

According to the schedule, the Intermediate (Class 12) examinations will be conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026. The Matriculation (Class 10) exams will take place from February 17 to February 25, 2026. Students appearing for these exams must submit their application forms by December 3.

This year, the board is introducing several new technologies to streamline the examination process. For the first time, an AI-based chatbot will be used to assist students with exam-related queries through a mobile application. The system will also help detect duplication and enhance transparency in examination management. Together, nearly 25 lakh students have applied for the Matric and Inter exams.

