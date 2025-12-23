Bihar Board Intermediate Exams 2026 To Begin On February 2, Check Subject-Wise Schedule

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. The timetable covers Intermediate Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses.

According to the official programme, the Intermediate annual examinations will begin on February 2, 2026, and conclude on February 13, 2026. Exams will be conducted in two sittings each day - the first sitting from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second sitting from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. An additional 15-minute 'cool-off' time has been provided at the start of each sitting for reading and analysing the question paper.

For Science students, the examinations will start with Biology and Mathematics, followed by Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, and language papers. Arts candidates will appear for subjects including Philosophy, Political Science, Geography, History, Psychology, Sociology, Home Science, and language papers across the examination period. Commerce students will write papers in Economics, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, and languages.

Vocational course examinations have also been scheduled alongside regular streams, including foundation courses, elective trade papers, IT/ITeS, retail management, electronics, tourism, healthcare, beauty and wellness, among others.

The Board has clarified that no writing will be allowed during the cool-off period, which is meant only for planning answers. Practical examinations for Intermediate courses will be conducted between January 10 and January 20, 2026.

“An additional 15-minute ‘cool-off' time has been provided to examinees. This time must be used for reading and analysing the questions and planning answers accordingly,” the Board specifies.

Students can check and download the complete subject-wise Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 schedule from the official BSEB website.