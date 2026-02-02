Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2026 Begin Today; Over 13 Lakh Students Will Appear

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to begin the Class 12 Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 from today, February 2, with strict measures in place to ensure smooth and fair conduct across the state.

According to the board, approximately 13.18 lakh candidates will appear for the exam at 1,761 examination centers across the state. The examination process is being conducted under strict rules to ensure fairness and order.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has instructed all districts to take strict action against any irregularities. To maintain effective coordination during the examination, the board has established a 24-hour control room from 6:00 am on February 1st. The control room can be contacted at 0612-2232227 and 0612-2232257. WhatsApp groups have also been formed for better coordination at the district level.

The board has clarified that admit cards for the intermediate examinations are available on the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com, although students will have to obtain these admit cards from their respective schools.

The examinations will be held in two sessions. The first session will begin at 9:30 am and the second session at 2:00 pm. Under the guidelines, students are advised to arrive at the examination center early, as entry will be closed half an hour before the start of the examination. Gates will close at 9:00 am for the morning shift and at 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift. Students arriving after the scheduled time will not be admitted and may face disciplinary action.

Strict security arrangements have been made at the examination centers, where two-stage checking will be conducted. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches and Bluetooth are strictly prohibited in the examination hall. Students have been urged to follow all rules for the smooth conduct of the examination.