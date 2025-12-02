Bihar BSEB 2026 Exams: Registration Window Reopened For Class 10, 12

Bihar Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the registration window for the 2026 Intermediate (Class 12) and Matric (Class 10) annual exams. Students who have not yet registered can still apply with a late fee. The board has clarified that this will be the final opportunity to submit applications.

As per the board, dummy admit cards will be issued immediately after the submission of applications. Students must review them carefully and report any discrepancies by December 4, 2025.

The application forms are to be filled out by the Heads of Schools on the official websites - secondary.biharboardonline.com or exam.biharboardonline.org.

Bihar Board Exams 2026 Schedule

BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor announced the 2026 exam timetable during a press conference in Patna on November 29, 2025.

Intermediate (Class 12): February 2 to February 13, 2026

Matriculation (Class 10): February 17 to February 25, 2026

Students appearing for the exams must ensure their application forms are submitted by December 3.

The results are expected between March and April 2026. Compartment exams will be held in April-May, with results likely in May or June.