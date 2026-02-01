Bihar Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions

Bihar Class 12 Board Exams 2026: The Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations are scheduled to begin tomorrow, February 2, 2026. Over 13 lakh students will appear for the exams across 1,762 examination centres in the state. Candidates must reach their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes before the exam begins, failing which entry will not be permitted.

The first shift will conduct examinations for Biology and Philosophy from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift will hold the Economics examination from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Bihar Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Important Instructions

The board has issued several key guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations:

1. Frisking of candidates will be conducted at two levels-first at the entry gate of the examination centre, and second inside the centre with one invigilator for every 25 candidates.

2. Magistrates will be deputed at three levels to maintain law and order.

3. CCTV surveillance will be installed at all examination centres.

4. No entry will be allowed after 9 am for the first shift and after 1:30 pm for the second shift.

The board has also stated that unauthorised persons will not be allowed within a 200-metre radius of the examination centre. Inside the exam room, only the invigilator will be permitted, as per board instructions.

Key Points to Know