<i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna Is All Smiles On Telugu Debut <i>Mahakali</i> Set, See Pic

Director Puja Kolluru recently shared a selfie with actor Akshaye Khanna from the sets of Mahakali. The film marks Khanna's debut in the Telugu industry.

About Puja Kolluru's Post

Akshaye Khanna is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar, where he played the role of Rehman. Amid the buzz, a new picture of the actor caught attention. In the photo, he is seen flashing his trademark smile alongside Mahakali director Puja Kolluru.

Puja posted a series of pictures on Instagram, including the selfie with Akshaye, and wrote, "Grateful 2025! You pushed me beyond my limits and introduced me to me!"

Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe's (PVCU) next film, Mahakali, stars Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role as Maha.

About Dhurandhar

According to figures shared by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar earned Rs 12.40 crore on its 27th day in theatres, slightly lower than Tuesday's Rs 12.60 crore collection. The film's total collection stands at Rs 766.90 crore in India.

The film recorded Rs 218 crore in its opening week and Rs 261.5 crore in the second week. Collections dipped in the third week, with earnings of Rs 189.3 crore.

The film was released on December 5. Based on true events, the film features Ranveer Singh taking on some of Pakistan's most dangerous terrorists. While speculation about the characters' real identities has been trending on social media, the makers have not confirmed any details. The Censor Board clarified that Ranveer's character, believed to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is fictional.

Dhurandhar was helmed by Aditya Dhar. The sequel will be released on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



