Hindu Man Injured After Being Attacked By Mob, Set On Fire In Bangladesh

Khokon Das, another Hindu man, was attacked by a violent group in Bangladesh. The 50-year-old was injured after the attack and set on fire. The incident took place on December 31 in the Shariatpur district of the country.

Das was on his way home when he was attacked with sharp weapons by a mob, beaten up and set ablaze.

This marks the fourth attack on a Hindu in Bangladesh.

On December 24, another Hindu youth, identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union in Bangladesh.

Earlier on December 18, a 25-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in a mob lynching incident over false blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh. The mob killed Das and then hung his body from a tree before setting it on fire.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

Last week, India voiced grave concern over the "unremitting hostility" against minorities in Bangladesh -- including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists – and asserted that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in its neighbourhood.