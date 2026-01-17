Hindu Man Killed With Shovel While Trying To Save Employee In Bangladesh

A Hindu man was beaten to death in the Gazipur district of Bangladesh while trying to protect his shop employee from an assault, police said on Saturday. 55-year-old Liton Chandra Ghosh, alias Kali, was the owner of a sweetshop called Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel in Baranagar Road, where the altercation happened.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, a verbal altercation over a minor issue broke out on Saturday between 28-year-old Masum Mia, who entered the sweetshop at 11 am, and a 17-year-old employee of the shop called Ananta Das. The argument soon escalated into a physical fight.

Soon after, Masum's parents, Mohammad Swapan Mia, 55, and Majeda Khatun, 45, arrived at the scene and joined the assault. Liton Ghosh intervened to protect Ananta Das and defuse the situation, but he was also attacked. He was struck on the head with a shovel and died on the spot due to the injury.

Local residents rushed to the scene, detained Swapan Mia, Majeda Khatun, and Masum Mia, and handed them over to the police.

Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident and said that the three suspects are in custody. "Legal proceedings are underway in connection with the killing," he said.

The murder of Liton Ghosh has sparked anger in the local community, as, on Friday, another Hindu man was crushed to death by an SUV in Bangladesh. 30-year-old Ripon Saha, a fuel station worker, tried to stop the vehicle from leaving the petrol pump without paying for the fuel, but the car allegedly ran over him before fleeing.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on Hindu minorities in the country. There are about 13.13 million Hindus in Bangladesh per the 2022 census, accounting for about 7.95 per cent of the population.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation against religious discrimination, has expressed grave concern over the escalating attacks on minority communities across the country. The forum alleged that since the date of the general elections is drawing near, communal violence is increasing to prevent minority voters from casting votes for candidates of their choice.

Expressing deep concerns over the disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, across Bangladesh, India said that it continues to monitor the situation in the neighbouring country and hopes that such acts of communal violence are addressed decisively.

