Bangladeshi Hindus' 'Future Concerns' Amid Rising Violence Ahead Of Polls

As Bangladesh is on the cusp of a historic election, the Hindus in the nation are grappling with living in fear of reprisals after the election as the targeted killings of Hindus continue in Bangladesh.

NDTV reported from Dhaka, on the apprehensions of a community that worries about its future in the face of persecution by radical forces in Bangladesh. That worry particularly emanates from several incidents targeting members of the Hindu community in the run up to the elections.

At the Dhakeshwari Temple, the NDTV team met Samadrita Das, who was accompanying elderly members of her family to the temple. The Dhakeshwari Temple is one of the Shakti Peethas and is believed to be around 800 years old. The original idol was moved to Kolkata's Kumartoli in the 1950s but the temple continues to be a strong identity of Bangladesh's secular credentials. Bangladesh has the rare distinction of having a National Temple of Bangladesh and the Dhakeshwari Temple is a shining example of respect for minorities' faiths.

As we approach Samadrita, what she told us paints a worrying picture for the future of minorities in Bangladesh and highlights how despondent Hindus in Bangladesh are.

"I think things are shifting right now. I think before the election, parties are portraying that we will be supportive towards the Hindu community, or any other minority community, I think that will change after the election. Earlier, I used to feel safe going out. Nowadays, certain parties portray that they don't support women in the job sector and they don't support women going outside their homes. I think if they come to power they will definitely not show support towards women or any other community" she said.

"This is my country and nowadays, I feel I don't belong here. I feel that somehow things are shifting. Though people are saying that we are with you, I feel even they know that Hindus don't belong here and this must be an Islamic state," Das added.

Just days before the election, minority groups organised a human chain to draw attention to their concerns about safety and security. The brutal murder of a Hindu man a few days ago, Dipu Chandra Das, has exposed the faultlines in Bangladesh society as there is fear about the growing influence of the Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami, a hardline Islamist group that wants to establish Sharia law in the country.

The Jamaat claims it will protect minorities. Jamaat candidate Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman, told NDTV that the Jamaat will convince Hindus to vote for it despite its anti-Hindu image. Arman told NDTV, "We are promising change and whoever wants change will rally behind us, irrespective of race, religion and gender. I believe Hindus have been subjected to persecution historically and I believe they also want change and because of this demand for change, we will get their support."

Citizens groups formed a human chain on Manik Mia Avenue outside the National Parliament to draw attention of the authorities and highlighted the fear of persecution among minorities. Sushmita Preetha, a former journalist who was part of the human chain, told NDTV, "It's not just minorities. Across Bangladesh, when we are talking about the protection of minorities, in Bangladesh, it is not just religious minorities, there are other kind of communities also that are under attack and women also have been increasingly under attack and harassed across Bangladesh."

"We want to make sure that after the election in Bangladesh, and during the elections, they are protected... this is a priority for the nation. Bangladesh was built upon the principles of secularism and we want to ensure that this remains a foundational principle as we move forward. And democracy means nothing if our minority populations are not protected. And if we keep on talking about mob violence and no one takes accountability and responsibility for these attacks, then that is a problem for Bangladesh at large," Preetha added.

"Before independence, there were 19% minority population but now it is 9%. Why has that happened? It is due to atrocities at different times after independence during all political regimes. Women have been tortured, temples have been vandalised, land grabbing is continuing but there is no proper justice from the government. That is the reality of this country. It was a secular state but it is no longer a secular state. The interim government has removed the name of secularism from the July Charter," Monindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council told NDTV.

Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to Chief Adviser of the Interim Government Muhammad Yunus disagrees and said Bangladesh is 'largely peaceful' apart from 'stray incidents'. "Security is for everyone and security is not only for election day. Security is for even the post election period. We can tell you it will be a safe and very festive election. For everyone. Minorities, majorities, for all communities."