Bangladesh To Give Rs 37 Lakh Aid To Family Of Lynching Victim Dipu Das

The Bangladesh government has announced it will provide financial assistance and support for the family of Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched in Mymensingh district last year in December.

Das was the sole earning member of the family before he was beaten, hung from a tree and burnt to death over allegations of blasphemy. The government will financially assist and support the family in building a permanent house to ensure security and well-being.

Last month, Bangladesh's Education Adviser C R Abrar, visited the victim's home in Mokamiakanda village. He conveyed the government's condolences and solidarity with Das' family.

Read | Hindu Businessman Hacked To Death In Bangladesh, 3 Days Before Polls

Speaking on Tuesday, Abrar said, "The killing of Dipu Chandra Das was a heinous crime that has no justification and no place in our society. The government's support for his family is insignificant compared to the value of a human life. The state will ensure justice."

He remarked that Dipu Das' murder is a "matter of shame for the entire nation" and that justice was the only way out of this "shame".

"As a state and society, we respect the peaceful right to freedom of expression for people of all religions, ethnicities, and communities, as long as it is exercised with respect for others. No individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, even in moments of disagreement or objection", he said.

The assistance will be implemented under the supervision of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tarakanda. An allocation of Tk 2.5 million (25 lakh taka) has been approved for the construction of a house, to be implemented by the National Housing Authority.

In addition, direct financial assistance will be provided: Tk 1 million (10 lakh taka) each to Dipu Das's father and wife, and Tk 500,000 (5 lakh taka) will be deposited in a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) to secure his child's future.

Read | 'Act Now': Global Body Flags Rise In Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh Ahead Of Polls

Das was 25 years old and belonged to the Hindu community. He was living in Mymensingh, where he worked as a factory worker to earn a living.

Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

With Bangladesh heading into national elections on Thursday, mounting international concern is focusing on the deteriorating condition of the country's Hindu minority under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh has witnessed thousands of attacks on minorities since August 2024, including murders, arson, temple desecration, and land seizures. Blasphemy accusations, often unsubstantiated, have increasingly been used to incite mobs, justify arrests, and destroy Hindu homes and businesses.

