Nostradamus' Predictions For 2026: 7 Months Great War, Biblical Bees And More

As 2026 begins, followers of Nostradamus have revealed a new set of grim prophecies linked to the year. Born Michel de Nostredame, Nostradamus was a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s and predicted some of the modern-day epochal moments, such as Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic. He is best known for his book Les Prophetis (The Prophecies), published in 1555, which contains 942 poetic quatrains that are widely interpreted for global events.

Although Nostradamus' original texts lack specific dates, conspiracy theorists claim the 26th quatrains of his work directly correspond to the events of 2026. In 2025, Nostradamus predicted an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, an asteroid colliding with Earth, natural disasters in Brazil and another outbreak of "ancient plague".

Here Are Nostradamus' Predictions For 2026:

Popular World Figure Dying?

As per Nostradamus' vague writings, a popular figure might be struck down by a 'thunderbolt', as cited in the 26th verse of Century I: “The great man will be struck down in the day by a thunderbolt."

Those in tune with Nostradamus' writings believe that he was referring to the assassination of a prominent male figure or perhaps a political coup that could shake a political regime.

Blood Flowing

In one of Nostradamus's more geographic-specific verses linked to 2026, the prophet warns that the Swiss region of Ticino will "overflow with blood" following an act of favour.

"Because of the favour that the city will show…the Ticino will overflow with blood," reads the French verse translated into English.

Ticino is an Italian-speaking region located in southernmost Switzerland, which is famous for its serene lakes and glaciers. Though traditionally neutral, this 16th-century stanza has fueled conspiracy theories of another European conflict, potentially involving tensions with the neighbouring nation of Italy.

Also Read | 'One Of The Best Decisions I've Ever Made': Canadian Man Living In India For 8 Years Shares Experience

Biblical Bees

Nostradamus' other major predictions reads, "The great swarm of bees will arise… by night the ambush…", which has left the social media users confused. Some interpretations suggest that rather than insects ambushing the cities, the bees are connected to politics and in particular, the world leaders.

According to a report in New York Post, since the colour black is used to refer to swarming insects and fascists, the totalitarian regimes could triumph in 2026.

Seven Months Great War

One specific verse, "Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail", is widely viewed as a reference to a seven-month global conflict. Some believe this quatrain hints at a confrontation between two world leaders who are confident of their victory and refuse to back down.

Naval Confrontation

“Foists and galleys around seven ships, a mortal war will be let loose," reads quatrain VII: 26 of Nostradamus' writing, leading to theories that a naval confrontation was afoot.

The naval war may involve China which has long been involved in territorial scuffles in the South China Sea. China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines could be the 'seven ships' mentioned in the prophecy.

According to reports, Nostradamus' bleak worldview stems from heavy consumption of the Old Testament and the trauma of losing his wife and young children to illness, presumably the plague. Unable to save his loved one, Nostradamus sought solace in predicting doom and gloom that may befall humanity.