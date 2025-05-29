The End Is Near? Top Psychics Reveal Shocking Predictions For 2025

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Psychics predict global chaos and unrest for the year 2025. Baba Vanga warns of earthquakes and a major war in Europe. Nostradamus forecasts a cruel war involving the UK and a pandemic.

Four renowned psychics-Baba Vanga, Nostradamus, Athos Salome, and Nicolas Aujula-have all predicted troubling events in 2025, warning of global chaos. Baba Vanga foresaw devastating earthquakes linked to climate change and a war in Europe marking the start of "humanity's downfall". Nostradamus, in Les Propheties, predicted a cruel war involving the UK, with internal and external threats, and the return of a deadly covid-like pandemic. Athos Salome and Nicolas Aujula have echoed similar concerns, suggesting major unrest ahead. These shared prophecies have raised global concern and intense discussion about what the rest of the year might hold.

According to a New York Post report, Brazilian psychic Athos Salome, 38, who has been known as a living Nostradamus for predicting momentous events like Queen Elizabeth's death, also believes that WWIII is on our doorstep and that "the worst is yet to come". This conflict will be perhaps scarier than in years past, as tech and cyber warfare will become the modus operandi for 21st-century combatants.

"This is not just a war of men but of machines, and in this aspect, what comes next?" lamented Salome.

Another member of this apocalyptic quartet, London hypnotherapist Nicolas Aujula, 38, believes that war could break out by the middle of this year due to a "lack of compassion in the world".

Based on his psychic visions, "We will see horrific acts of human evil and violence towards each other in the name of religion and nationalism."

These unsettling predictions come at a time of rising global instability. Conflicts continue to escalate, with ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan and no resolution in sight for the Russo-Ukraine war. Recent geopolitical shifts-such as Sweden's NATO membership in March and Finland joining in April 2023-have significantly expanded NATO's border with Russia. Adding to the tension, Moscow recently warned the UK against forming a "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine, cautioning that such actions could trigger a nuclear World War Three.

Against this backdrop, the psychics' warnings feel all the more alarming.