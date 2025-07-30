Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

"Not The Exact Date, But...": Japanese Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami Prophecy Stirs Online Frenzy

In her 1999 manga 'The Future I Saw', Ryo Tatsuki predicted a major disaster in southern Japan on July 5, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Not The Exact Date, But...": Japanese Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami Prophecy Stirs Online Frenzy
The coincidence has sparked renewed debate about the credibility of Tatsuki's alleged visions.

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves that affected Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and Russia's Kuril Islands. The devastating event has now reignited interest in a 1999 manga prediction by Japanese artist Ryo Tatsuki, with some internet users calling it a prophecy come true - albeit a few weeks late. According to Tatsuki's manga "The Future I Saw", a major disaster was predicted to strike southern Japan on July 5, 2025.

Although the predicted disaster didn't strike on July 5, many are now wondering if Ryo Tatsuki's prophecy was a warning for the entire month, rather than a specific date. With the massive quake and tsunami occurring just 25 days later, people are re-examining the prediction and questioning whether it was referring to a broader timeframe. Fans are going wild, pointing out that the timing might be fuzzy, but the eerie similarities are undeniable.

Social media posts linked this event to Tatsuki's prediction, noting its proximity to the July 5 date. A post on X stated, "Not the exact date, but you have to respect Ryo Tatsuki."

Here are other posts:

The buzz around her prediction had been building online, especially on Japanese social media, with hashtags like #July5Disaster. Tatsuki's prophecy also led to an 83% drop in flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan for late June to early July, showing significant public anxiety.

However, experts like Professor Sekiya Naoya of Tokyo University have dismissed such predictions as unscientific, emphasising that earthquakes cannot be precisely predicted. Earlier, Japanese officials had also urged the public to disregard her predictions, stating they are entirely unfounded and lack any scientific basis. While Tatsuki has a history of accurate predictions, such as the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, sceptics argue that these are vague or coincidental, similar to criticisms of Baba Vanga's prophecies.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
New Baba Vanga, Russia Earthquake, Japan Tsunami
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com