"Not The Exact Date, But...": Japanese Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami Prophecy Stirs Online Frenzy

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves that affected Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and Russia's Kuril Islands. The devastating event has now reignited interest in a 1999 manga prediction by Japanese artist Ryo Tatsuki, with some internet users calling it a prophecy come true - albeit a few weeks late. According to Tatsuki's manga "The Future I Saw", a major disaster was predicted to strike southern Japan on July 5, 2025.

Although the predicted disaster didn't strike on July 5, many are now wondering if Ryo Tatsuki's prophecy was a warning for the entire month, rather than a specific date. With the massive quake and tsunami occurring just 25 days later, people are re-examining the prediction and questioning whether it was referring to a broader timeframe. Fans are going wild, pointing out that the timing might be fuzzy, but the eerie similarities are undeniable.

Social media posts linked this event to Tatsuki's prediction, noting its proximity to the July 5 date. A post on X stated, "Not the exact date, but you have to respect Ryo Tatsuki."

Here are other posts:

Baba Vanga's 2025 prophecy had already shaken Japan's tourism industry — but no one expected it to be this accurate. A massive quake near Russia triggered real tsunami waves that hit both Japan and Russia.

Ryo Tatsuki, dubbed the "Japanese Baba Vanga," warned of a July 2025 mega-tsunami. Today, July 30, a powerful M8.8 quake off Kamchatka triggered real tsunami waves across Japan & the Pacific.



Prophecy or coincidence?

Science says no link, but the timing is eerie. #Tsunami… pic.twitter.com/B5x8LdHXKL — Aatm Yatri (@AatmYatri) July 30, 2025

RYO Tatsuki was right on Tsunami

New Baba Vanga's July Prediction came true



A massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula triggering 4m high tsunami waves. Worst quake in decades!



Worst quake in decades! #Earthquake #Tsunami#Japan #Russia pic.twitter.com/3jgP5MoaZU — Nandini Idnani 🚩🇮🇳 (@nandiniidnani69) July 30, 2025

The buzz around her prediction had been building online, especially on Japanese social media, with hashtags like #July5Disaster. Tatsuki's prophecy also led to an 83% drop in flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan for late June to early July, showing significant public anxiety.

However, experts like Professor Sekiya Naoya of Tokyo University have dismissed such predictions as unscientific, emphasising that earthquakes cannot be precisely predicted. Earlier, Japanese officials had also urged the public to disregard her predictions, stating they are entirely unfounded and lack any scientific basis. While Tatsuki has a history of accurate predictions, such as the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, sceptics argue that these are vague or coincidental, similar to criticisms of Baba Vanga's prophecies.