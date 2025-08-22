Big Supreme Court Win For Dog Lovers, Strays To Be Sterilised, Released

Stray dogs will eventually roam free on Delhi-NCR streets with the Supreme Court modifying its earlier order that all strays must be rounded up and permanently moved to shelters. The stray dogs could be released from the shelters after sterilisation, the court has said, unless in cases of aggressive behaviour or rabies infections. People, however, would not be able to feed the strays in public, the court asserted, and ordered dedicated feeding spaces within municipal wards.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, reviewing an earlier order by the court, also expanded the scope of the issue and ordered that all similar matters pending before high courts be transferred to the top court for a final national policy.

The court had earlier ordered the rounding up of all stray dogs, aiming to make the streets of Delhi-NCR free of stray dogs. Amid a pushback from animal activists and celebrities, it decided to revisit the issue and had reserved its verdict earlier this week.

Modifying the order today, the court said Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules are to be followed for now, and warned against obstructing such services.

"Municipal authorities shall comply with para 12, 12.1 and 12.2, prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated, etc, and sent back to the same area. Those dogs with aggressive behavior or with rabies shall be immunized and not released," said Justice Nath.

The court also said that public feeding of stray dogs cannot be allowed under any condition and ordered civic bodies to create dedicated feeding areas in municipal wards. Those violating the order would face legal action, it has warned.

"All similar matters shall be transferred to this court for a final national policy. After the last hearing, we have suggested some modifications," said Justice Nath, adding that dog lovers or NGOs seeking to be impleaded in the hearing of the larger issue must pay Rs 25,000-Rs 2 lakh with the registrar.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 ordered all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be moved to shelters within eight weeks, taking note of the rising incidents of dog bites and rabies cases, and even death. At least 37 lakh dog bites and 54 suspected rabies deaths were reported in 2024, according to the government.

The court had directed authorities to capture stray dogs from the streets and warned against any interference in the rounding-up exercise. The authorities were also asked to make shelters for at least 5,000 dogs.

The matter proved hugely divisive, leading to massive criticism from people from all walks of life. Animal activists and celebrities argued that the order would be expensive and ineffective in curbing the stray population.

The absence of necessary infrastructure for mass location of strays was among the major arguments, besides that such arrangements would stretch the budget of civic bodies in Delhi and neighbouring cities like Gurugram and Noida.

When apprised of the criticism, Chief Justice BR Gavai had directed a relook at the August 11 order by another bench.