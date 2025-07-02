Why A 'Manga-Predicted' Earthquake On July 5 Has The Internet Buzzing?

Rumours are circulating online about a massive tsunami hitting Japan on July 5, 2025, based on a 2021 manga called "The Future I Saw" by Ryo Tatsuki​​​​​, who is also known as the "New Baba Vanga." The manga's prediction, stemming from a dream, describes a catastrophic disaster occurring on that date, sparking widespread panic on social media. According to the prediction, a crack will emerge under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines, triggering a tsunami three times larger than the one in 2011.

The prediction has gone viral, with thousands of videos circulating across social media platforms, especially in East Asia (Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, South Korea). Posts on X have amplified the panic, with several users linking it to fears of a Nankai Trough megaquake. A swarm of over 330 earthquakes near Japan's Tokara Islands and a volcanic eruption on Mount Shinmoe in Kyushu have also reignited fears, as they coincide with the manga's predicted timeline. Though seismologists dismiss any link, the timing has amplified public concern.

A recent survey conducted by Sky Perfect JSAT in June found that 49.4% of Japanese respondents had heard about the prophecy regarding a major earthquake, while 50.6% were unaware. The survey polled 1,000 individuals nationwide, aged 15 to 69. The results showed that women in their teens (61.4%) and fifties (57.8%) were most likely to have heard the rumours. Among men, those in their teens (54.2%) and twenties (51.8%) were more aware of the prophecy, Nippon reported.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting the claim, several tourists from East Asia have cancelled or are reconsidering their trips to Japan. Notably, the manga gained notoriety after it seemingly predicted the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami. Now, its prophecy of another earthquake has led to increased anxiety among travellers.

The Financial Impact of the Earthquake Rumour

The manga's author, Ryo Tatsuki, has urged people not to take her predictions too seriously and to rely on expert opinions instead. In a recent interview, she encouraged readers to remain calm and not be overly influenced by her forecasts, opting to trust the views of experts instead. Despite this, the prediction has already started affecting Japan's economy, with airlines like Greater Bay Airlines reducing flights and bookings dropping by 30%. The prophecy has led to a significant drop in travel bookings to the country, particularly from Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Tottori region in southwest Japan has been particularly affected, with a nearly 50% drop in bookings from Hong Kong in May.

As a result, Japan's tourism industry could face significant losses due to the rumours, with potential losses estimated at ¥560 billion ($3.9 billion), according to Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at Nomura Research Institute.

What Are Experts And the Japanese Government Saying?

However, experts are urging calm, stating that predicting earthquakes with certainty is currently beyond scientific capabilities. Professor Naoya Sekiya from the University of Tokyo emphasised the importance of preparedness for disasters at any time, rather than focusing on unsubstantiated predictions.

Miyagi Prefecture Governor Yoshihiro Murai also expressed concern over the impact of these rumours on tourism, highlighting the need for verified information. In a press conference, Mr Murai said, "I believe it is a serious issue when the spread of highly unscientific rumours on social media affects tourism." The spread of misinformation online is what Governor Murai said is the root of the problem.

The Japan Meteorological Agency posted online: "Any such predictions should be considered unreliable."