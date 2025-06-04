Japanese Baba Vanga's Chilling Prediction For July 2025 Sparks Mass Travel Cancellations

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ryo Tatsuki, known as the New Baba Vanga, predicts a tsunami for Japan in July 2025. Her manga, The Future I Saw, forecasts a disaster on July 5, possibly linked to tectonic activity. Travel bookings to Japan have dropped by 83% due to fears stemming from Tatsuki's prediction.

Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, also known as the "New Baba Vanga," has predicted a massive tsunami hitting Japan in July 2025, sparking widespread concern and travel cancellations. Her manga, "The Future I Saw," forecasts a devastating disaster on July 5, 2025, with some interpreting it as a tsunami or earthquake triggered by an undersea split between Japan and the Philippines, the Guardian reported.

Tatsuki's predictions, though lacking scientific basis, have gained credibility due to her previous accurate prediction of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which resulted in over 18,000 deaths and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Decline in Travel Bookings

Tatsuki's predictions have led to an 83% drop in flight bookings to Japan, with tourists from East Asia cancelling trips due to fears of the impending disaster. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, average bookings from Hong Kong are down 50% year-on-year, with bookings between late June and early July plummeting by as much as 83%.

A travel agency in Hong Kong reported a 50% drop in bookings to Japan during the April-May spring break, with many travellers cancelling existing summer bookings or postponing trips due to the terrifying prediction.

Japan's Appeal to Tourists

Japanese officials have urged the public to disregard Ryo Tatsuki's predictions, stating they are entirely unfounded and lack any scientific basis. "It would be a major problem if the spread of unscientific rumours on social media affected tourism. There is no reason to worry because the Japanese are not fleeing abroad … I hope people will ignore the rumours and visit," said Yoshihiro Murai, governor of Miyagi prefecture.

However, Japanese officials have been concerned about earthquake risks, separate from Tatsuki's predictions. A government task force warned in April that a massive earthquake off Japan's Pacific coast could result in up to 298,000 deaths, highlighting the country's vulnerability to seismic activity.

Japan's location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" makes it prone to earthquakes, but experts emphasise that accurately predicting the time and location of earthquakes is currently impossible with our current scientific understanding.

Ryo Tatsuki has also cautioned against taking her predictions too seriously, advising people to consider expert opinions and not be unnecessarily influenced by her forecasts.

Her Past Predictions: