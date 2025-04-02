These Prophecies Of Baba Vanga Came True In 2025. Here's What She Predicted

The late Bulgarian psychic Baba Vanga, often referred to as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', is known for her prophecies that have sparked widespread discussion in the digital world and news media.

Many of her predictions have come true over the years, and she made several forecasts for the future, including for 2025. Before her death in 1996, Baba Vanga had accurately predicted major events such as the 9/11 attacks, the death of Princess Diana, and the rise of China.

The 2025 predictions of the late Baba Vanga included "shattering earthquakes", and this week, the death toll from the Myanmar earthquake has risen to over 1,700. While there's no official record to confirm her specific earthquake prediction for 2025, this event has revived discussion on her other forecasts for the year, which include a war in Europe and a global economic disaster, in addition to the downfall of humanity beginning in 2025.

According to The New York Post, other 2025 Vanga predictions include a war breaking out in Europe and a worldwide economic disaster. She also claimed that the downfall of humanity will begin in 2025 - with the world officially ending in 5079, according to various reports.

Here's the timeline for humanity's inevitable collapse according to Baba Vanga:

2025: A major conflict in Europe will severely impact the continent's population.

2028: Humans will begin to explore Venus as a potential energy resource.

2033: The melting of the polar ice caps will cause significant rises in global sea levels.

2076: Communism will spread across multiple nations worldwide.

2130: Humanity will establish contact with extraterrestrial life.

2170: A widespread drought will severely impact large parts of the planet.

3005: Earth will engage in a war with a Martian civilisation.

3797: Humans will be forced to leave Earth as it becomes uninhabitable.

5079: The world will come to an end.