IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Prelims From August 17

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Those who have applied for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ibps.in, using their registration number and password.

The IBPS PO 2025 preliminary exam is scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, with four shifts each day. Details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and venue are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and contact IBPS immediately in case of discrepancies at support@ibps.in or via the toll-free helpline 1800-222-366.

Mandatory Exam-Day Requirements

On the day of the exam, candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025

An original, valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence)

One self-attested photocopy of the same ID

Exam day guidelines:

Candidates will have to report to the examination centre one hour before the commencement of the exam. Late entries will not be permitted after the gate closure time mentioned on the admit card.

Exam Centre Details And Alternate Access

If the IBPS website is inaccessible, candidates can check their exam centre details via SMS by sending:

IBPSPO <space> Registration Number <space> Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) to 5676750.

The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 5,208 vacancies across 11 participating banks.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Interview.

The IBPS PO admit card is a crucial document and must be preserved until the recruitment process concludes.