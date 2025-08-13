IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Expected Soon: Here's How To Download When Out

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: The wait for IBPS PO aspirants is almost over. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2025 in the coming days on its official website, ibps.in.

If you have registered for the exam, you'll need your registration number and password/date of birth to download the hall ticket. This admit card is your gateway to the exam hall, so ensure you keep it safe and carry it along with a valid photo ID on the day of the test.

When Will IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Be Released?

According to reports, the IBPS PO Prelims call letter is likely to be released in the third week of August. The preliminary exams are scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, while the mains exam will be held on October 12, 2025.

How Many Vacancies Are Available This Year?

The recruitment drive is filling 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies across multiple public sector banks. Here's a quick look at the current openings:

• Bank of Baroda - 1,000

• Bank of India - 700

• Bank of Maharashtra - 1,000

• Canara Bank - 1,000

• Central Bank of India - 500

• Indian Overseas Bank - 450

• Punjab National Bank - 200

• Punjab and Sind Bank - 358

(Vacancy details for Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India are yet to be disclosed.)

What Is the Eligibility Criteria for IBPS PO 2025?

• Age Limit: 20-30 years as of July 1, 2025 (relaxation for reserved categories).

• Education: Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

• Credit History: Candidates must have a satisfactory credit report at the time of joining.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025?

Once the admit card is released, follow these steps to download it: