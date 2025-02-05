IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024 Released, Check Details

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Mains Scorecards for 2024 today, February 5, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 30, 2024, can visit the official website, ibps.in, to check and download their scorecards.

According to the official website, the scorecards will be available for download from February 5 to February 12, 2025. The IBPS PO Mains 2024 result was announced earlier on January 31, 2025.

To access their scorecards, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the IBPS PO Mains Score Card link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Submit the information, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference

Interviews are scheduled for those candidates who are selected, starting on February 11, 2025.

However, candidates must produce all original documents as specified in the notification and/or call letter at the time of the interview without exception. Failure to present the required documents will result in the immediate rejection of their candidature without any prior notice or intimation. Such candidates will also not be allowed to participate in the interview.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for IBPS PO includes a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam for shortlisted candidates, and an interview.