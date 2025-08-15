IBPS PO Prelims 2025 From August 17, Know How To Navigate And Answer Questions

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer Preliminary Examination 2025 on August 14. The exam will be held on August 17, 23, and 24 in four shifts each day.

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted online, consisting of an objective test carrying 100 marks with a total duration of 60 minutes. It will be divided into three sections, and candidates must secure minimum cut-off marks in each section as prescribed by IBPS. Overall cut-offs will also apply for shortlisting candidates for the Main Examination.

All questions will be multiple-choice with one correct answer. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for every incorrect answer.



For candidates with disabilities eligible for compensatory time, an additional 20 minutes will be provided for every 60 minutes of exam duration. The countdown timer on the top right corner of the screen will display the remaining time. When the timer reaches zero, the test will end automatically; candidates will not need to submit it manually.

Question Palette Symbols

The Marked for Review status for a question simply indicates that you would like to look at that question again. If a question is answered and Marked for Review, your answer for that question will be considered in the evaluation.

You can click on the ">" arrow which appears to the left of question palette to collapse the question palette thereby maximizing the question window. To view the question palette again, you can click on "<" which appears on the right side of question window.

You can click on your "Profile" image on top right corner of your screen to change the language during the exam for entire question paper. On clicking of Profile image you will get a drop-down to change the question content to the desired language.

You can click on scrolling. to navigate to the bottom and to navigate to the top of the question area, without

Navigating And Answering Questions

Click a question number in the Question Palette to go directly to that question.

Click Save & Next to save your answer and move to the next question.

Click Mark for Review & Next to save your answer, mark it for review, and move to the next question.

To select an answer, click the option button. To deselect, click the same option again or use Clear Response.

Answers saved or marked for review after answering will be considered for evaluation.

Navigating Through Sections

Sections appear in the top bar, with the current section highlighted.

Candidates can move between questions within a section during the allotted time for that section.

Section summaries are visible above the question palette.

Submission Rules