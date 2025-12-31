Faridabad Gang-Rape Horror: Van Caught On CCTV, Survivor In Trauma

CCTV visuals have emerged showing the van in which a 28-year-old Faridabad woman was gang-raped on Tuesday for over two hours before being thrown on the road. In the CCTV footage, the van is seen moving along a road as several other vehicles stand parked in the foreground.

The horrific incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when the 28-year-old woman was waiting for a vehicle to go home at night. Two young men lured her into their van and promised to drop her home.

The woman was allegedly in the van for around two-and-a-half hours, where the accused continued to rape her. Around 3 am, the woman was thrown out of the moving van, causing her to suffer severe facial injuries and bleeding.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by her family, where she was administered 10 to 12 stitches on the face. Though her condition is stable, the woman is in a state of shock. Her statement is yet to be recorded.

The victim's sister said in her complaint that the woman had called her a day before the incident around 8.30 pm, informing that she had an argument with her mother and was going to her friend's house. She further informed her sister that she would return home in three hours.

The woman is married, has three children, and lives separately from her husband due to a domestic dispute.

Both the accused have been arrested and the van visible in the footage has been recovered.