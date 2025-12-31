Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad For 2 Hours, Thrown Out On Road

A 28-year-old woman was gang-raped in a moving van in Faridabad for over two hours and then thrown on the road early on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when the married woman was waiting for a vehicle to go home at night. A van stopped and two young men lured her into the vehicle, promising to drop her home. The vehicle instead moved towards Gurgaon Road.

The woman was allegedly in the van for around two-and-a-half hours, where the accused continued to rape her. Despite protests, the accused did not stop and instead threatened her.

Around 3 am, the woman was thrown out of the moving van near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar. The woman suffered severe facial injuries and was bleeding profusely.

The woman repeatedly called her sister, who was informed of the incident when she called back. Her family members then rushed to the spot and admitted the woman to the hospital in a critical condition. Doctors applied 10 to 12 stitches to her face.

Though her condition is stable, the woman is in a state of shock. Her statement is yet to be recorded.

The victim's sister said in her complaint that the woman had called her a day before the incident around 8.30 pm, informing that she had an argument with her mother and was going to her friend's house. She further informed her sister that she would return home in three hours.

The woman is married, has three children, and lives separately from her husband due to a domestic dispute.

Both the accused have been arrested and the van used by them has been recovered.