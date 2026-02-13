BCom Student Bags Rs 12 Lakh Package At Faridabad College Job Fair

Faridabad Job Fair 2026: A mega job fair organised at Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru College in Faridabad on Wednesday saw more than 400 job offers, with the highest package going up to Rs. 12 lakh per annum. A total of 21 companies representing sectors such as IT, BPO, sales, security, healthcare, e-commerce, and automobiles participated in the job fair. The recruiters conducted written assessments and face-to-face interviews, providing job opportunities to over 1,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students from 16 colleges, Jagran reported.

The job fair was organised in collaboration with AIM World Edutech for students of government colleges in Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh districts. The initiative aimed to provide direct employment opportunities and align students with industry requirements. Colleges had conducted special training sessions for final-year students, focusing on interview preparation and resume-building skills.

In addition to on-the-spot interviews and placement drives, the event featured resume-building workshops, personality development sessions and guidance on skill enhancement.

Who Received The Highest Package At The Faridabad Job Fair?

Tanmeet Singh, a student of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru College, secured the highest offer of Rs 12 lakh per annum from Dubai-based Ayan Company, marking his first job placement.

Addressing students, Dr Ruchira Khullar, Principal of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College, encouraged those who were not selected to keep trying.

"Several MNCs participated in the job fair, and students secured roles based on their skill sets. More such job fairs will be organised in the future to expand employment opportunities. Those who were not selected should work on improving their weaknesses and try again," she told Jagran.

Companies Involved In Job Placement

The reputed firms offering the opportunities included Concentrix, TVS, Hindustrix, Axis India, Fortis, ZIT, Wise, Pittern, VAL, Skybridge, BSFI, Travel News Services, Plaris, Leader, OPN, Garden, iPoint, Ilasha and Healthians, according to Hindustan.