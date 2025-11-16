IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Preliminary Exam Scale 1 vacancies today (November 16). Candidates can visit the official website (ibpsreg.ibps) to download the hall tickets.

The preliminary examination will be held between the end of November and December 2025, and the result will be out between December 2025 and January 2026. The bank also informed that Mains Exam hall tickets will be available between December 2025 and January 2026. The declaration of Mains results and the interview round will be conducted by the end of February 2026.

For Group A (Scale 1), the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum is 30. Age relaxation for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe will be 5 years, Other Backward Class 3 years, and Person with Benchmark Disability 10 years.

Essential education criteria for Scale 1:

1. Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

2. Preference will be given to candidates having a degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics, or Accountancy.

3. Proficiency in local language

The information handout for the online Preliminary Exam for RRB Scale 1 is also uploaded by the IBPS on its official website. There will be 40 questions for reasoning, each worth 1 mark, and 40 for quantitative aptitude, for a total of 80 marks. 25 minutes are allotted for reasoning, while 20 minutes are allotted for quantitative aptitude.

Apart from this, IBPS has also issued sample papers and mock tests. Candidates can access the mock test by logging in with their credentials.

Steps to download hall tickets:

1. Visit the official website, ibps.in.

2. Click the link for the Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs on the homepage.

3. The IBPS RRB PO admission card will appear on the screen when you input your registration number, date of birth, and password on the login page.

4. Download and print the card.