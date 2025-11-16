Railway Group D Exam 2025: Admit Card, City Slip Download Link Soon, Details Here

RRB Group D Admit Card, City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the group 4 or group d admit cards and city slip today, November 16 as the examinations start tomorrow, November 17, 2025. Candidates can check and download the admit card and city intimation slip on the official website of Chandigarh RRB - rrbcd.gov.in. Candidates can check through their RRB login credentials also, whether the admit card and city slip has been released or not. They should visit the RRB's application website - rrbapply.gov.in and login with mobile number and password.

The city slip was scheduled to be released 10 days prior to the exam and admit card four days prior, but has been delayed and is expected to be made available soon by the board, considering the examinations start tomorrow.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card, City Slip?

On the official website's homepage, click on "CEN 08/2024" under the "Candidate Corner" section. Enter your registration number and date of birth and download the city slip and admit card, respectively.

Download Link - "RRB Group D Exam 2025 Admit Card, City Slip Download Link"

Railway Group D Exam 2025: Examination Pattern

The CBT exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The test covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

Over 1 Crore Applications for RRB Group D Exam

Group D remains one of the largest recruitment exams in India, with RRB confirming that over 1.08 crore candidates applied for the Group D posts under CEN 08/2024. The Mumbai region received the highest number of applications at 15,59,100 (15.59 lakh). A total of 32,438 vacancies have been announced across various regions.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.