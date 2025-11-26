RRB Group D Exam From Nov 27 To Fill Over 32,000 Vacancies, Free Railway Pass, Guidelines Explained

RRB Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Group D examination from tomorrow, November 27, 2025 to December 6, 2025 to fill a total of 32,348 vacancies. Candidates are advised to carefully read all guidelines and instructions before appearing for the exam.

Free Sleeper Class Railway Pass for SC/ST Candidates

A free Sleeper Class Railway Pass is admissible to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The free travel pass will be included in the E-call letter for the applicable recruitment stages (Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Document Verification (DV). Any incorrect information may result in the travel pass being declared invalid.

RRB Group D Exam: Guidelines, Instructions

Candidates must carry their Aadhaar Card, which will be required for biometric verification. It should also be active/unlocked in the UIDAI system.

Carry the e-admit card to the exam centre without fail.

Reach the exam centre at the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches, and any metallic items (including jewellery, belts, shoes, wallets, purses, pens/pencils) are strictly prohibited.

Candidates found using unfair means-such as cheating, impersonation, submitting false documents, or using banned items-will be debarred for life from all RRB/RRC examinations.

RRB Group D Exam On Nov 27: Exam Pattern, Minimum Qualifying Marks

Unreserved (UR) category candidates are required to score 40 per cent, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates 40 per cent, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 30 per cent, SC 30 per cent and ST 30 per cent.

The CBT exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The test covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal and Telecommunication.