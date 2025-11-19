Railway Group D Exam 2025 From November 27: Check Paper Pattern, Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB Group D Exams: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the city intimation slip for the Group D recruitment exam, now scheduled between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. The exam, originally set to begin on November 17, was postponed following a court case concerning the recruitment process. The revised dates were finalised after the court pronounced its order last week.

Admit Card Release Timeline

RRB will release the admit cards four days before the respective exam date.

Candidates appearing on November 27 can download their hall tickets on November 23 or 24 from the official portal.

Direct Link To Download City Slip And Admit Card

Posts To Be Filled

The Group D recruitment aims to fill several technical and operational roles across Indian Railways. The posts include:

Assistant (S&T)

Assistant (Workshop)

Assistant Bridge

Assistant Carriage & Wagon

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Assistant P-Way

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

Assistant TL & AC

Assistant Track Machine

Assistant TRD

Pointsman B

Track Maintainer-IV

Exam Pattern

The Group D exam will be 90 minutes long and will comprise a total of 100 questions. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Sections:

General Science - 25 questions

Mathematics - 25 questions

General Intelligence & Reasoning - 30 questions

General Awareness & Current Affairs - 20 questions

Each incorrect answer will carry a one-third negative mark. RRB will use normalisation to prepare the final scores.

Candidates up to three times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR: 40%

EWS: 40%

OBC (NCL): 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 30%

Selection Stages

The recruitment process includes:

Single-stage CBT

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Carry 35 kg for 100 metres in 2 minutes, in one attempt

Run 1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds

Aadhaar Mandatory For Entry At Exam Centre



Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or a printed, e-verified Aadhaar at the exam centre. RRB will conduct Aadhaar-based biometric verification to confirm identity.



Those who have not completed Aadhaar authentication must log in to rrbapply.gov.in and complete the verification to avoid delays. Candidates who verified Aadhaar during application must ensure their Aadhaar is unlocked on UIDAI before reaching the centre.