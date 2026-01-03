'No American killed In Maduro Op, It Was Like Watching A TV Show': Trump

Praising US special forces again for successfully capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, US President Donald Trump has said that while a "couple of guys" were hit, no American lives were lost during the operation.

Speaking to Fox News hours after the operation on Saturday, Trump also said he watched the raid to capture the authoritarian leader live, and recalled that it was like watching "a television show".

Calling his evening "slightly busy" and saying it was dark all over, "especially in Venezuela", the US president bragged, "I was told by real military people that there's no other country on Earth that could do such a manoeuvre. If you would have seen what happened... I watched it literally like I was watching a television show. And if you would have seen the speed, the violence... it was an amazing thing, an amazing job that these people did. Nobody else could have done anything like it."

Describing the operation as very complex, he said a massive number of aircraft, including helicopters and fighter jets, were involved.

In his rambling way, Trump continued, "We had a fighter jet for every possible situation. And they just broke in, and they broke into places that were not really able to be broke into (sic), you know, with steel doors that were put there for just this reason. And they got taken out in a matter of seconds... And don't forget, I have done some pretty good ones in other parts of the world, okay? I have done some pretty good ones, but I have never seen anything like this."