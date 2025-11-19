RRB Group D Exam 2025: City Intimation Slip Out, Download Directly Here

RRB Group D City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) examination city slip. Candidates can check and download the city slip on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in. According to the revised schedule shared by board, the examination will now be conducted from November 27, 2025 to January 16, 2025. The admit card for the same will be released four days prior to the examination. For instance, candidates scheduled to appear for the November 27 exam will have their their admit cards available for download on November 23 or 24.

How To Download RRB Group D Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website rrbcd.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "CBT City Intimation (Level 1)". Enter your login credentials and the city slip will be downloaded. Save it for future reference.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: Adhaar Mandatory For Exam Centre Entry

Candidates must make sure to take their Adhaar card to the examination centre as it will be required for biometric verification. Those who are yet to complete their Adhaar verification can do so by logging on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. Also, those who have already authenticated their Adhaar must ensure to have it unlocked in the UIDAI system.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Criteria For Male Candidates

Candidates are required to carry 35 kg weight for 100 metres in 2 minutes in one attempt.

They must be able to run 1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds.

Railway Group D Exam 2025: Exam Pattern, Minimum Marks For Qualifying

The CBT exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The test covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR: 40 per cent

EWS: 40 per cent

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30 per cent

SC: 30 per cent

ST: 30 per cent

RRB Group D Exam 2025: 1 Crore Applications

Group D remains one of the largest recruitment exams in India, with RRB confirming that over 1.08 crore candidates applied for the Group D posts under CEN 08/2024. The Mumbai region received the highest number of applications at 15,59,100 (15.59 lakh). A total of 32,438 vacancies have been announced across various regions.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.