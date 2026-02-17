Railway RRB Group D Exam 2026: Answer Key Out? Here's What We Know

RRB Group D Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for various recruitment examinations conducted between November 27 and February 10, 2025. The Group D examination was held on January 7 and 8, and again from February 2 to February 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams on the above-mentioned dates can check and download the answer key through the link available on the respective region-wise official RRB websites, as stated in the official notice.

The board had earlier released a notice saying the answer key will be downloadable starting February 17 at 5 pm. Candidates can login on the official website to download their answer key along with response sheets and raise objections against the same till February 23, 2026.

How To Download RRB Group D Exam Answer Key?

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "Login with Aadhar" and enter your phone number. Fill the "OTP" and click on "Login". Then, click on the answer key link for group d examination. It will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Download Link - "RRB Group D Exam Answer Key Login"

Second Download Link - "RRB Group D Answer Key Download Link"

RRB Group D Exam 2025: How To Challenge Answer Key?

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so until February 23, 2026 by submitting a valid proof.

You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 50 per question. If the objection is found valid, the board will refund the paid amount.

The examination was held to fill a total of 32,348 vacancies from November 27 to February 10, 2026.