RRB Group D New Exam Schedule Released, Begins January 8, Check Details Here

RRB Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the dates for Group D 2025 Computer Based Test (CBT) examination. The exam earlier scheduled to be conducted from January 1 to January 16, 2026 will now be conducted in January and February, 2026. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the revised examination schedule for Group d on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

The examination will be held to fill a total of 32,348 vacancies and a free Sleeper Class Railway Pass is admissible to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: New Exam Schedule

The Railway Group D exam is now scheduled to be conducted on January 8 and Jauary 9, 2025 and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and February 9, 2026.

RRB Group D Exams: City Slip, Admit Card Release Date

The city intimation slip and travel authority slip will be released around 10 days prior to the examination, according to the official notification.

The admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam, which is January 3 or January 4, 2025.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern, Minimum Qualifying Marks

Unreserved (UR) category candidates are required to score 40 per cent, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates 40 per cent, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 30 per cent, SC 30 per cent and ST 30 per cent.

The CBT exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The test covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal and Telecommunication.