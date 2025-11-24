Railway Group D Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

Railway RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D admit card/call letter today, November 24 for the examination scheduled to be conducted from November 27, 2025 to December 6, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official board website rrbcd.gov.in.The city slip was released on November 19, 2025.

Download Link - "RRB Group D 2025 Exam Admit Card Download Link"

RRB Group D Exam: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website rrbcd.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "Group D Admit Card (Level 1)". Enter your registration number and date of birth and the admit card will be downloaded. Save it to take it to the examination centre.

The examination covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs.

What Are Minimum Marks Required To Clear Group D Exam?

UR: 40 per cent

EWS: 40 per cent

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30 per cent

SC: 30 per cent

ST: 30 per cent

The CBT exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Over 1 Crore Applications

Group D remains one of the largest recruitment exams in India, with RRB confirming that over 1.08 crore candidates applied for the Group D posts under CEN 08/2024. The Mumbai region received the highest number of applications at 15,59,100 (15.59 lakh). A total of 32,438 vacancies have been announced across various regions.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.