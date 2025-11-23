RRB Group D Exam 2025: Admit Card Released? Check Here

RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip and is expected to release the admit card for the Group D examination today, November 23, 2025. According to the revised examination schedule shared by the board, the admit card is scheduled to be released four days prior which could be eiher today or tomorrow, November 24, 2025. The examinations will be held from November 27, 2025 to January 16, 2026 and to help candidates prepare for the examination, the board has activated the link for mock test.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website rrbcd.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "Group D Admit Card (Level 1)". Enter your registration number and date of birth and the admit card will be downloaded. Save it to take it to the examination centre.

Candidates must ensure to take their Adhaar card along with admit card as it will be necessary for biometric verification to the exam hall.

After Result Process

Unreserved (UR) category candidates are required to score 40 per cent, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates 40 per cent, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 30 per cent, SC 30 per cent and ST 30 per cent.

Those who clear the examination will be required to carry 35 kg weight for 100 metres in 2 minutes in one attempt and must be able to run 1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Exam Details

The CBT exam will be conducted for 90 minutes consisting of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The test covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.