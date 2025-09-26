IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result: Check Expected Date, Download Process

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee preliminary examination 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination can login with their credentials and download the result on the official website of the institute- ibps.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on three days- August 17, 23, and 24, 2025 and those who qualify the exams will move to the second phase of recruitment process - the mains examination.

This recruitment process is conducted to fill vacancies in participating public sector banks and those who qualify the sectional and overall cut-offs both are eligible for the mains examination. The mains will be held on October 12, 2025 and will include subjects such as Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis and Interpretation.

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result: Download Process, Expected Date

Candidates can download the result by logging with their credentials on the official website - ibps.in.

Candidates can expect the result to be released in the upcoming days.

The preliminary examination was held for a duration of 60 marks for 100 questions. A negative marking of 0.25 mark was applicable for wrong answers.