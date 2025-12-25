IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I Exam 2025: Result Declared, Download Directly Here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Personnel Banking (IBPS) has released the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Group A- Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards on the institute's official website ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exams 2025: How To Download Result/Scorecard?

Visit the official website ipbs.in.

On the homepage, click on "CRP Regional Rural Banks" and then on "Regional Rural Banks XIV".

Click on "Scores of Online preliminary examination RRB XIV".

Enter your registration number and password.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the score card for future reference.

Download Link - "IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard Download".

Candidates are required to submit their Adhaar number and details by logging on the official website. The data capture facility will remain active untill today, December 25, 2025.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Exam 2025, also known as the IBPS RRB PO Exam 2025, is being conducted for 28 Regional Rural Banks across India. More than 3,900 vacancies have been announced by the participating banks.