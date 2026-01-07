IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination conducted in December 2025 will be able to check their qualification status for the mains examination.
The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is likely to be in the second or third week of January 2026. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be shortlisted for the Mains Examination, scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Direct Link To Check
Once released, candidates can check their result on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The result will display the qualifying status of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. IBPS generally releases the scorecard and state-wise cut-off within seven days of announcing the result.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Key Details
- Exam Name: IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) 2025
- Conducting Body: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
- Total Vacancies: 8,022 posts
- Prelims Exam Dates: December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025
- Result Status: Expected in January 2026
- Mains Exam Date: February 1, 2026
- Official Website: ibps.in
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2025: Steps To Check
- Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the result link related to IBPS RRB Clerk.
- Select "Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)".
- Enter your registration number and password/date of birth, then click on the submit button.
- Your qualifying status (qualified/not qualified) will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.