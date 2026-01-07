IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination conducted in December 2025 will be able to check their qualification status for the mains examination.



The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is likely to be in the second or third week of January 2026. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be shortlisted for the Mains Examination, scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Direct Link To Check

Once released, candidates can check their result on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The result will display the qualifying status of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. IBPS generally releases the scorecard and state-wise cut-off within seven days of announcing the result.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Key Details

Exam Name: IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) 2025

Conducting Body: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Total Vacancies: 8,022 posts

Prelims Exam Dates: December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025

Result Status: Expected in January 2026

Mains Exam Date: February 1, 2026

Official Website: ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2025: Steps To Check